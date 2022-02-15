The cheapest area to buy property in Eastbourne revealed

New data has been released which reveals the cheapest area to buy a house in Eastbourne.

By Elliot Wright
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 5:31 pm

New data has been released which reveals the cheapest area to buy a house in Eastbourne.

The research provides the average house price for each area of the town. Average house prices for all areas of Eastbourne are listed here, including the area with the highest average house price.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Eastbourne. SUS-211116-140728001
The lowest average property price in Eastbourne is in King Edward’s Parade, where the average price is just £198,750.
The average property price in Pier is £206,500, the second lowest average in Eastbourne.
The average property price in Hampden Park North is £226,500
The average property price in Upperton is £242,500
The average property price in Langney West is £249,000
The average property price in Langney East is £250,000
The average property price in St Anthony’s Hill is £272,500
The average property price in Roselands is £285,000
The average property price in Sovereign Harbour is £291,250
The average property price in Old Town & Motcombe is £299,500
The average property price in Hampden Park South is £302,500
The average property price in Meads is £330,000, the second highest in the town.
The highest average property price in the town can be found in Ratton, with the average price being £380,000.