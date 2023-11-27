The Christmas Sussex Belle will make its way from London into Sussex next month. Here’s all you need to know to catch it on its tour.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The railway tour will take place on Wednesday, December 6 and sets out to ‘celebrate the festive season in style’.

Steam hauled by an LMS Black 5 locomotive, the train travels from London Victoria to the Sussex coast, crossing the North and South Downs and passing through the countryside of the Weald.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passengers can enjoy a leisurely lunch while appreciating the Sussex scenery out their windows.

The Christmas Sussex Belle visited Eastbourne and Hampden Park last year on Thursday, November 24.

If you hope to spot the train passing by, see the route details below.

Here are the route details:

10.55am – Leaves London Victoria

Travels along the mainline towards Brighton passing through East Croydon, Redhill, Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges and Haywards Heath.

Leaves the Brighton line at Keymer Junction, just after Wivesfield, and heads south-eastwards through Cooksbridge to Lewes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joins the East Coastway Line that runs from Brighton to Eastbourne, Hastings and Ashford.

1.47pm – Arrives in Eastbourne where the steam locomotive will be serviced.

4.05pm – Arrives in Hastings after travelling through Normans Bay, Cooden Beach, and Bexhill.

Reverses direction of travel at Hastings and leaves with the steam locomotive in charge. Continues north through to Crowhurst and Battle, and then passes through Mountfield Tunnel, then Royal Tunbridge Wells.