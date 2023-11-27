The Christmas Sussex Belle: Where and when you can see the train in East Sussex next month
The railway tour will take place on Wednesday, December 6 and sets out to ‘celebrate the festive season in style’.
Steam hauled by an LMS Black 5 locomotive, the train travels from London Victoria to the Sussex coast, crossing the North and South Downs and passing through the countryside of the Weald.
Passengers can enjoy a leisurely lunch while appreciating the Sussex scenery out their windows.
If you hope to spot the train passing by, see the route details below.
Here are the route details:
10.55am – Leaves London Victoria
Travels along the mainline towards Brighton passing through East Croydon, Redhill, Gatwick Airport, Three Bridges and Haywards Heath.
Leaves the Brighton line at Keymer Junction, just after Wivesfield, and heads south-eastwards through Cooksbridge to Lewes.
Joins the East Coastway Line that runs from Brighton to Eastbourne, Hastings and Ashford.
1.47pm – Arrives in Eastbourne where the steam locomotive will be serviced.
4.05pm – Arrives in Hastings after travelling through Normans Bay, Cooden Beach, and Bexhill.
Reverses direction of travel at Hastings and leaves with the steam locomotive in charge. Continues north through to Crowhurst and Battle, and then passes through Mountfield Tunnel, then Royal Tunbridge Wells.
6.15pm – Arrives back at London Victoria