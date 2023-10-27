Newhaven Coastguard is proud to honour its station officer Trevor Cutler, who has served for 33 years as a Coastguard rescue officer.

52-year-old Trevor has worked on approximately 6,500 shouts so far based on an average of 200 per year, as of the anniversary of his career on October 12. Trevor has shown an unwavering dedication to safeguarding the coast.

His career in the Coastguard so far has been remarkable, showing bravery and leadership day to day, and his tenure as station officer has seen the Newhaven Coastguard Rescue team achieve a position among the nations elite.

According to Newhaven Coastguard: “His leadership as station officer has steered the Newhaven Coastguard Rescue Team to be amongst the best in the country. No incident phases him and he always remains calm even during the most challenging rescues. The fun bit about this is two of his team members are only 33 years old! Congratulations Trevor and here's to many more years of service and leadership.”

Photo: Newhaven Coastguard

Trevor was also featured on the Meet your Coastguard series on the Maritime and Coastguard Agency website, series one episode six.

He talked through an incident in the final episode of behind-the-scenes documentary Coastguard (available to watch again on My5), as his team coordinated the evacuation of a crew member from a hard-to-access part of a commercial vessel docked at harbour.

Trevor said: “I’ve pretty much seen it all. It’s my life now. I can’t imagine not having that to do. My missus is really supportive, and that’s been so important – despite having left her all over the place over the years, out shopping, at dinner, bedtime, breakfast, so many times I’ve just looked at her and she’s nodded and just told me to be safe.”

He said that he treats each Coastguard Rescue Officer as a part of his personal friends and family.

He added: “We spend time together outside of our Coastguard roles and get on well. We’re a good team, I genuinely love them all. Being a coastguard is a big commitment, but it’s worth it.”