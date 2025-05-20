The Crawley Community Awards is one of the best nights in the town's calendar and it is up there with the Oscars for me
The last week of the football season and when it kicks off again, fixture release day, the start of the cricket season and the Oscars, Oliviers and BAFTAs are high on my priority list.
I loved an awards ceremony and whenever they are on TV, my wife Amanda and I always settle down to watch them.
But one awards ceremony I always look out for the date for and never miss is the Crawley Community Awards – and not only is it one I don’t have to watch on TV, it’s one I can attend in person and one I am heavily involved with. And tonight – Tuesday, May 20 – is that important date
As a judge of the awards, I get to see the quantity – and more importantly, the quality - of the nominations that come in.
It’s incredible the amount of people we have in the town who give up their time to help others and provide such wonderful and important services to help make this town what it is.
I have been a judge for the awards for a while now and every year it is so humbling – and I have the pleasure of being able to present an award. Tonight I will be presenting the Volunteer Group award.
The other categories are Culture, Achievement, Group Achievement, Community Group, Education, Fundraiser, Inspiration, Performing Arts, Support Group, Volunteer, Volunteer Group, Sporting Achievement, Sports Team, Mayor's Award – Charity, Special Recognition and Pride of Crawley.
The ceremony itself, always brilliantly presented by Duff Eynon, is a rollercoaster ride of emotions. This is because there is always an incredible story to go with each winner and there is a rarely a dry eye in the house by the end of the evening.
There have been times where I have had very red eyes when I have gone on stage to present my award.
Crawley as a town can have its detractors, but the Community Awards evening always shows the best of what it offers and I am so proud to be involved.
If you have never seen or heard of the awards before, look out for our coverage after the event and next year get involved by nominating a deserving person or simply just spread the word about the event.