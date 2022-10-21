The decision to close the Rye pool has come as a shock to all of us. Everyone very much hopes that this will be a temporary closure because we know what an important resource this is to many people, not least those struggling with mental health problems, but we are hostages to events in Ukraine and the resulting energy crisis.

The pool and other Rother leisure facilities are run by Freedom Leisure with financial support from Rother District Council. Freedom’s costs of running the pool have risen dramatically, particularly their heating and staff costs.

Rye Sports Centre

Normally Rother might be expected to increase its subsidy to cover the additional expenses, but sadly, we are also facing the same acute financial crisis.

Our costs are rising steeply as contracts come up for renewal. We budgeted for only a 1% increase for staff wages, which at the time seemed reasonable. What should we do now? Council Tax can be fixed only once each year and increases are capped by the government at 2%.

Many other charges are fixed by law, leaving little room for manoeuvre. Rother’s share of your council tax is £193.38 for a Band D property, the rest being county, police, town council and parish councils.

The present alliance administration gained control in 2019. At that time council tax had not been increased for five years and the gap between income and expenditure was being met from reserves. Draining reserves could not continue indefinitely and we have put in place a credible medium term financial strategy to balance income and expenditure. With the present energy and inflationary crisis that plan is in jeopardy. Expenditure on leisure cannot be increased without damage to core services. Increased subsidies for leisure facilities can only happen with further central government support.