The East Sussex beaches where dogs are banned in summer 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here’s the full list of East Sussex beaches where dogs will be banned this summer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beaches across the UK enforce ‘dog free’ zones during the busier summer period – usually from May to October.

Often, local authorities will signpost the sections of beach where dogs are prohibited, and failure to follow the rules can result in a fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dog owners are also asked to keep their pooches on the lead while walking on the promenade in dog exclusion zones.

The full list of East Sussex beaches where dogs will be banned this summer. Photo: Getty

See below for a full list of where dogs are banned on beaches across East Sussex:

Brighton and Hove

Dogs are banned on all beaches in central Brighton from May 1 to September 30.

Brighton and Hove City Council has produced a list of its dog-friendly beaches, which includes locations in Hove, Rottingdean and Saltdean. This can be found here: https://www.brighton-hove.gov.uk/libraries-leisure-and-arts/seafront/dog-friendly-beaches-map

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From October 1 to April 30, dogs are permitted on all beaches in Brighton.

Seaford

Dogs are not permitted on the beach between Edinburgh Road and West View between May 1 and September 30.

Eastbourne

Dogs are banned between the Wish Tower and the Pier between May 1 and September 30.

Bexhill

Dogs are prohibited from Brockley Road (Sovereign Light Cafe) to Sea Road (Sailing Club) from May 1 to September 30.

Hastings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dog exclusion laws in Hastings came into force on April 1. They will be lifted on September 30.

During this period, dogs are prohibited from the east of Rock-a-Nore to the east side of Hastings Pier, and the west end of Bottle Alley to opposite the Royal Victoria Hotel.

Anyone not following the restrictions could face a fine of up to £1,000, according to Hastings Borough Council.

Camber Sands

Dogs are banned between the Suttons and the Western Car Park between May 1 and September 30.

More information about dog exclusion zones in your area can be found on your local authority’s website.