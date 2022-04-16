The Easter story explained

Easter isn’t just about chocolate, it’s an important time of year for Christians.

The four-day Easter weekend tells the story of the resurrection and ascension of Jesus.

Good Friday:

This was the day when Jesus, the Son of God, was crucified by roman cavalry under the orders of emperor Pontius Pilate.

According to the Bible, he was flogged, ordered to carry the cross on which he would be crucified and then put to death. This was because Pontius Pilate did not like the message he was spreading about God and his ability to be a higher power.

It’s unclear why the day is referred to as Good Friday when such a brutal event occurred, but some experts believe that the phrase was originally God’s Friday, while others say it is still a good day because it is a holy day.

On Good Friday, Christians attend service at church.

It’s also a tradition to eat fish rather than meat on this day. According to Christians, Jesus sacrificed his flesh on Good Friday and so people do not eat meat on that day.

Easter Saturday:

Easter Saturday is also known in the Christian community as Holy Saturday.

It commemorates the day that Jesus lay in the tomb after his death, according to the Bible.

Many churches hold Easter vigils, and Christian’s use this as a day of reflection.

Easter Sunday:

This is the day Jesus Christ rose from the dead according to the Bible – it is also known as Resurrection Sunday.

This day is considered the most significant in the Christian church’s calendar, as it is believed that on this day Jesus was resurrected.

East Sunday represents the belief that Jesus overcame death, and so there is life after death. It also symbolises that Jesus, as God, is a higher power.

Christians mark this day by attending a church service.

Easter Monday:

The Bible does not detail any specific events taking place on Easter Monday, but it does begin Jesus’s 40 days on earth before he ascended to heaven.

It is believed that Jesus remained on earth for 40 days after his resurrection, and during this time he appeared to believers, healed the sick and spread the word of God.

The acts he carried out during this period are thought to have helped establish the first church. After the 40 days ended, Christians believe that he ascended into heaven to be with God, the creator.