'The face of County Mall' - Shopping centre's 83-year-old cleaner Rose bids a sad farewell as she retires

If you have shopped in County Mall during its 31 years, there’s a good chance you will recognise Rose Myers.

Rose Myers has worked at County Mall for more than 30 years. Picture: submitted

The 83-year-old cleaner has work at Crawley’s shopping centre since it opened in on April 22, 1992 – but next week on December 29, Rose is finally retiring.

Rose, who was born in Blackfriars but moved to Crawley in her early 20s, actually started working before County Mall officially opened with the workmen still building at the time. But now, with a heavy heart, Rose has decided to step down and she says she is going to miss all of her work colleagues who are all so lovely and look after her.

The Tilgate resident Rose, who is a widower, has been a huge part of all the different celebrations over the last 30 years including the Christmas Parades that used to be held years ago and every milestone celebration. Rose has also featured in the Crawley Observer many times over the years. So many of the customers stop and thank Rose for doing such an amazing job, keeping everything so clean and at this time of year, even giving her small gifts of appreciation.

Rose Myers with daughter Jo Bell. Picture: submitted

Rose was excited to be part of a new and exciting shopping experience in Crawley. Crawley has got so much bigger over the years and has changed so much and she loves to sit and talk about all her experiences over the years, even working when she was on crutches after having a knee replacement.

Rose has great memories from following behind Santa’s reindeer with a shovel cleaning up after them dressed as Snow White to having wonderful nights out with her colleagues. She has made friends for life that she will now be able to spend time with now she is retiring, getting to relax and enjoy a slower pace of life.

Most importantly Rose, who has eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren, will get see family more as they are growing up so fast.

Daughter Jo Bell, 50, said: “It is going to be a huge change for mum, she has worked since she was 15 years old and I know she is nervous about retiring but it is the right time she needs to rest.

Rose Myers dressed up, taking part in a parade/ Picture: submitted

"I just want to say how proud I am having Rose as my mum, she is the kindest, thoughtful, hard-working, selfless person in the whole world. So many people, to many to count, have told me how amazing she is and how lucky I am to have her as my mum. I do not think the words even exist to express how much I love her and appreciate everything she does.

"I think that my Mum deserves this recognition as she is an inspiration to all. Rose is an absolute angel on earth.

“It would no surprise me if yourself or your work colleagues have not seen or had some interaction with her at some point, to me she is the face of the County Mall it will not be the same without her working there.

"I cannot walk through the town with my Mum without every other person saying hello and wanting to stop and talk as well as in all the shops.”