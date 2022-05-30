The Fishbourne home of Britain's archeological jewel

Fishbourne Roman Palace TL: The Hypocaust. TM: The Formal Garden's Roman Hedgerows.TR Cupid riding a Dolphin. ML Dr Symmons. BL Roman Oyster Helmet. BR Fishbourne Roman Palalce

Fishborne’s Roman Palace is one of the most well preserved and puzzling Roman remains in Britain.

With a comparable, if not larger footprint than Buckingham Palace, Fishborne’s world famous relic provides an insight into Roman life that very few archeological sites can match.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Rob Symmons is the curator of the Roman palace and has been looking after the palace for sixteen years and has a passion for the deluxe dwelling that is undiminished over the years.

“A significant part of my job is encouraging other people to fly kites, to come up with new theories and ideas about the Roman settlement and I love hearing them and coming up with my own ideas. I really like supporting students and researchers, that's what gets me up in the morning”.

Dr Symmons day-to-day work mainly centres around protecting the collections and making them accessible to the public in the best possible way, currently members of his team are digitising all of it projector slides and photographing all of the coins for them to be available online.

A specialist in bones, Rob is also responsible for gathering experts and Romanists and facilitating their research in whatever means possible. He joked that at times he felt like a dating agency, or even a dating dating agency.

Over the years, and thanks to the pioneering work of Barry Cunliffe in excavating the Roman Palace in the 60’s, many groundbreaking developments have been made, such as the discovery of an Roman Oyster helmet which appears to confirm the theory that the Romans had contact with the Sussex coastline well before the Roman conquest of Britain in 47AD.

“We have started to realise that when the Romans originally came to Britain it wasn't an invasion, with ballistas and barracks, it was more of a political annotation and the more we look, the more we see that there was a pre-conquest, possibly military, presence here.

“We’ve even got evidence of someone producing Roman cuisine, but disposing it in a Celtic way - it suggest that we held Celts being very influenced by the Romans in terms of rituals within the Iron age.

“It suggests a much richer influence and relationship with the Romans before the supposed invasion. The image of Britain being a mysterious place to the Romans is inaccurate, certainly for places like Fishbourne

Neither did the Celts look over the channel and not know who or what was there, they will have met them, may have married them, but certainly traded with them

It does look like there were Romans walking around Fishbourne in 40AD.

Despite the groundbreaking discoveries and the vast amount of history that is held within Fishbourne Roman Palace Dr Symmons is also very much looking forward, and has suggested there are exciting developments on the horizon for the West Sussex archeological site.

One particular jewel in the crown of the West Sussex place is the hedgerows, no other place in the world can viewers see for certain the exact location and design of the Roman formal garden - this due to the excavation that took place in the construction of the palace.

The palace was constructed around thirty years after the Roman invasion in 75AD and the dramatic impact on the local tribes' people would have been hugely significant. Never before had nature and the wilderness been controlled in such a manner, it previously being regarded as a sacred area that one's deceased ancestors and wild beings inhabited.

The palace also provides an insightful glimpse into the attitudes of early Roman inhabitation, and which, although displays a lack of investment the beleif being that the Romans only constructed the palace to appease and bribe the local tribal leader -Tiberius Claudius Togidubnus, and thus built the delux dwelling only to survive for enough time for the Romans to consolidate their power over Britain.

The palace attempted to install a hypocaust (to provide underfloor heating) in 275 AD however it is believed to have never been operational, with the palace suffering dramatic fire damage five years, later. The cause of the fire is not certain, with stipulations that it could have been raiders, the hypocaust or a nearby blacksmith. Dr Rob Symmons, said: “It could have been anything, remember we are talking about a time when people were warming their homes with naked flames.”