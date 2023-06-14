NationalWorldTV
The fun trail for children in Sussex this summer – and it features a very popular book character

There’s a new event to add to the list of activities for families this summer, featuring a popular children’s book character.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 14th Jun 2023, 11:28 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 11:44 BST

Elmer’s Art Parade is taking place at Petworth House and Gardens up until September 3, providing a fun way for children to explore this beautiful National Trust property.

Those visiting the property can explore the gardens and discover ten individually designed Elmer the elephant sculptures, inspired by the work of well-known artists from across the world, including Yayoi Kusama, William Morris and JMW Turner, along with the original patchwork Elmer by David McKee.

Guests can collect a free map at reception and follow the winding paths around the garden to search for Elmer on this creative and colourful sculpture trail.

The trail is free, but normal admission applies.

During the summer holidays at Petworth, there will also be lawn games for children to enjoy.

There will also be a series of special events throughout the summer and autumn as part of Petworth’s Year of Colour.

More details on the website.

Elmer's Art Parade at Petworth runs until September 3

