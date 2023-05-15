More than 100 excited cyclists were out in Haywards Heath town centre at the weekend for the big annual bike ride.

The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2023 started at 8.45am on Sunday morning, May 14, with participants showing up from 7am for registration and fun warm-up exercises.

The tenth anniversary event raised money for Know Dementia and the Mid Sussex Branch of Parkinson’s UK, with all entry fees and sponsorship going to these charities.

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies, who helped start the race, told the participants: “Thank you so much for being part of the next running of The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride.”

She also thanked the sponsors, which included Thakeham Homes, Amphibian Scaffolding, Mike Oliver Associates and Mansell McTaggart. The organisers thanked the race marshals too, who had volunteered for the day, before allowing riders to set of in groups of 20.

There were four routes, including a family friendly 12-mile ride to ‘Wiggins Way’ and a 74-mile endurance challenge.

Charity money was raised via the Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath Rotary Club, who also attended the event

Jaime Wallden, senior director at Mansell McTaggart and a Rotary member, told the Middy: “We’re a local support group who support local charities and international things. This year the bike ride committee chose us as their charity and were supporting Know Dementia Dementia and Parkinsons UK, which is quite close to the heart of the organisers and us.”

Jaime said that Sussex Rotary clubs were also marshalling the whole course. Sussex Police also attended the event and offered people the chance to get their bikes marked and registered.

1 . The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2023 Haywards Heath town mayor Howard Mundin (right), with (from left) consort Margaret Baker, Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies and Julian Rooney, director of Thakeham Homes Photo: Lawrence Smith

2 . The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2023 The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2023 started at around 8.45am on Sunday, May 14, in The Broadway, Haywards Heath Photo: Lawrence Smith

3 . The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2023 The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2023 started at around 8.45am on Sunday, May 14, in The Broadway, Haywards Heath Photo: Lawrence Smith

4 . The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride 2023 Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath Rotary Club with Sussex Police Photo: Lawrence Smith