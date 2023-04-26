Edit Account-Sign Out
The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride is fast approaching

Haywards Heath’s community bike ride is returning next month and residents still have time to enter.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:52 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 16:53 BST
Haywards Heath’s community bike ride is returning this spring. Pictured: riders from the 2019 event (photo by Derek Martin)Haywards Heath’s community bike ride is returning this spring. Pictured: riders from the 2019 event (photo by Derek Martin)
Haywards Heath’s community bike ride is returning this spring. Pictured: riders from the 2019 event (photo by Derek Martin)

The event, which is working closely with the Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath Rotary Club, takes place on Sunday, May 14.

All entry fees and sponsorship will go to Know Dementia and the Mid Sussex Branch of Parkinson’s.

Haywards Heath Town Team chairman Ruth de Mierre said: “We’ll have four routes – from the family friendly 12 mile to the ‘Wiggins Way’ at 74 miles for cyclists wanting a true challenge.”

Mid Sussex MP and former town councillor Mims Davies is set to fire the starting gun. The event’s sponsors include Thakeham, The Orchards, Mike Oliver Associates, Mansell McTaggart and Amphibian Scaffolding.

It takes place in The Broadway from 7am and will feature live music, as well as a commemorative medal for participants. Register for the The Greater Haywards Heath Bike Ride at www.hhbikeride.co.uk. To help the team call 01444 453399 or email [email protected]

