The event, which is a staple of the Hastings social calendar, was not able to run during the pandemic but it is back and is raring to go. With a collection of bars serving Prosecco, Pimms, spirits, 40 real ales, over 20 craft ales and cider alongside an array of food stands to suit any taste, the organisers of this year’s event are confident of a successful festival that will benefit the town with all proceeds of the event going back into the community that supports it.

The Festival Chairman Paul McCleery said “After being away for two years the festival is back and is celebrating 40 years of keeping Hastings entertained and raising money for good causes.

This year’s festival promises to be the best ever with a brilliant line up of bands, DJ’s and solo artists. We have made some changes too, our bars will now be cashless, which will speed up drinks service.

Picture of Hastings Beer and Music Festival Chairman Paul McCleery

“The festival has raised over £1 million over the years and has made a real difference to numerous local good causes and the money raised this year will do the same. What better way to have a good time than to party and raise money for local good causes while you do so?”

Each night will have a different theme opening with a cinema night and an acoustic night on the first two nights followed by a classic Ibiza night on Friday featuring well known DJ’s Judge Jules, Danny Rampling and Matt Maurice.

Saturday the event will be open from lunchtime with a full roster of bands keeping the party going all day until close at 11pm.

The festival runs from the 29th June to the 2nd July at the Oval, Bohemia Road, Hastings, TN34 1ET and tickets can be bought at https://hbmf.co.uk/