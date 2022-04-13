The Ivy in Chichester: Latest plans receive objection

In its latest application, The Ivy requested permission to place a hanging sign featuring the brasserie's logo in brass lettering and ten banners which will feature a wildlife design.

The restaurant chain announced in September last year that it would be moving into the former Top Shop building in East Street.

Responding to the plans on Monday (April 11) the Chichester Conservation Area Advisory Committee (CCAAC) said the plans would take focus off the Market Cross.

Hoardings outside The Ivy

A spokesman for the CCAAC said: "The Committee objects to this Application. The large frontage and fascia sign, as previously permitted, already make the premises highly visible. Projecting signs and banners will detract from the nearby Cross, which should be the focal point of the immediate area."

Earlier this month, we reported that the opening date for the brasserie chain have been pushed back to late June.