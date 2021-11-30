The winning photographers for The Lewes Calendar 2022 have been announced.

These winners will see their work featured in The Lewes Calendar 2022.

The photographers are a mixture of amateur and professional photographers who have entered into a competition to take photos ‘in and around Lewes’.

The donation this year will be going to Worthing-based charity, Oscar’s Wish Foundation, which supports families across Sussex who have lost a child before during or shortly after birth.

The support offered includes funded specialist pregnancy loss counselling for both parents and annual supportive events to honour and remember precious babies.

If you would like to purchase The Lewes Calendar it’s available here

To see more about the charity or make a donation click here

1. 1 January: Camouflaged Sheep by Gerry Ure

2. 2 February: Morning Frost by Karen Hiatt

3. 3 March: Big Wide World by Anne Bostwick

4. 4 April: The Chippy On Fisher Street by Nigel French