The list of Sussex hospitals to benefit from £24m boost by government

In Sussex, more than £24 million is being invested in critical maintenance and improvements across key NHS facilities.

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust will receive £8.55 million to upgrade Conquest Hospital and Eastbourne District General Hospital. The work will focus on improving the external and internal building fabric and fixtures, electrical systems, fixed and plant equipment, and fire safety measures.

Queen Victoria Hospital NHS Foundation Trust is allocated £1.4 million to enhance energy systems at Queen Victoria Hospital.

Sussex Community NHS Foundation Trust will receive £120,000 to carry out internal building improvements and lift upgrades at Brighton General Hospital and Chailey Clinical Services.

Hospitals in Sussex will receive a boost from funding.

Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust is set to be awarded £2.3 million to improve external building fabric, energy and heating systems, lifts, fire safety, and roofing across multiple sites including Mill View Hospital, Conquest Hospital, Swandean Hospital, Amberstone Hospital, Hove Polyclinic, and Meadowfield Hospital.

University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust will benefit from £11.75 million to upgrade electrical and ventilation systems, internal building fabric and fixtures, and fire safety at Worthing Hospital, St Richard's Hospital, Princess Royal Hospital, and Royal Sussex County Hospital.

These investments form part of a broader government plan to modernise healthcare infrastructure and ensure NHS buildings are safe, efficient, and fit for purpose.