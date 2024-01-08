The Mother’s Union at All Saints host global day of action in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On the Mothers’ Union Global Day of Action, the first day of the #16DaysOfActivism and International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, local Mothers’ Union members and Church family including Clergy gathered for the ‘Rise Up against domestic abuse’ Service at All Saints’ Church in Eastbourne.

Following this members of the MU marched with their banners up Grange Road to the Town Hall at the top of Grove Road, and held a three minutes silence at 1.03pm to remember the one in three women who are affected worldwide by domestic abuse during their lifetime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the Union said: “I was shocked and saddened to hear that all of the women’s Refuges in East Sussex are full. It’s sad to think of so much fear and unhappiness especially at this special time of the year. I heard a news report later in the week about the way financial pressures are causing stress in many relationships as people struggle to pay their bills, never mind being unable to provide for Christmas.

The Mother’s Union at All Saints (MU) hosted a global day of action in Eastbourne in December. Picture: Sue Lockhart