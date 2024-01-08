The Mother’s Union at All Saints host global day of action in Eastbourne
On the Mothers’ Union Global Day of Action, the first day of the #16DaysOfActivism and International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, local Mothers’ Union members and Church family including Clergy gathered for the ‘Rise Up against domestic abuse’ Service at All Saints’ Church in Eastbourne.
Following this members of the MU marched with their banners up Grange Road to the Town Hall at the top of Grove Road, and held a three minutes silence at 1.03pm to remember the one in three women who are affected worldwide by domestic abuse during their lifetime.
A spokesperson for the Union said: “I was shocked and saddened to hear that all of the women’s Refuges in East Sussex are full. It’s sad to think of so much fear and unhappiness especially at this special time of the year. I heard a news report later in the week about the way financial pressures are causing stress in many relationships as people struggle to pay their bills, never mind being unable to provide for Christmas.
"I know the toiletries we collected and the £10 vouchers we have provided for the women will show them that we care about their plight. I know that the All Saints’ congregation have provided toiletries in time for Christmas. Meanwhile I am spreading the news that East Sussex’s Refuges are full and in need of prayer and suitable housing for the women and children to move on into.’’