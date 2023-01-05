Art clubs and collectives in the town are seeking to bring out the best of local art.

The small town is home to a host of art clubs which hope to bring local artists together and get the best out of their art.

Newhaven Art Club has been running for 60 years, with some members included in the Landscape Artist of the Year contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Cook, chairperson of the club, said: “Newhaven has long been a destination for artists, from local ones to famous nationally renowned ones like Eric Ravilious, Vanessa Bell, Duncan Grant and the Bloomsbury group.

Newhaven Art Club. Photo: Chris Cook

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The club is really valuable to get artists focussed and to overcome laziness. During the pandemic we went online and were a great resource to combat loneliness. We have 20-30 regular members who meet weekly.”

Chris has also started setting up a photography collective, with the first scheduled meeting towards the end of January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Newhaven is a hotbed for fine photographers, and this is an idea to try to get the photographers together and pool our ideas and resources with interesting talks and exhibitions.

“The club will further enhance the photographic community in Newhaven and give members the opportunity to get together, critique and learn more about photography, and to hold exhibitions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newhaven Art Club. Photo: Chris Cook

Nick Marsh is one of the organisers of the recently opened Newhaven Art Space on the high street, a gallery and art project space for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The artists had worked in Newhaven for 10 years and started putting on events in 2018, which have now evolved into the new art space.

Nick said: “We have delivered exhibitions, involving professional contemporary artists as well as providing opportunities for regional, local and marginalised groups to be involved. We have developed over the last four years an art education programme offering free access to groups that are dealing with various issues in our community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He noted that the project has not been without its challenges. The organisers began the project on a voluntary basis which has become unsustainable to balance with their jobs and their own art practice, so they are now looking to secure funding to continue.