The pandemic is recalled in special films at the Festival of Chichester - how to get your tickets

The showings are at the Chichester Cinema at New Park until June 23.
A spokesman said: “Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the organisers of significant events in Chichester were undaunted. Several of these initiatives were recorded for posterity by the award-winning documentary maker Clive Hand, whose work will be shown in a programme of short films, introduced by Richard Plowman, Chichester’s Mayor in 2019-21.
“The one-hour programme includes films made for the Planetarium and for City Council events such as the Service of Remembrance in Litten Gardens and the awarding of the Freedom of Chichester to the sculptor Philip Jackson.
“Another highlight will be the first public screening of Over the Rainbow, a vivid account of last September’s party in Priory Park to honour the NHS and key workers, which features the presentation of the Covid Awards, the cheerleading of the irrepressible Dawn Gracie and a moving version of the Over the Rainbow ballad by the Chichester City Band as it battled bravely against the elements. The soundtrack includes a new song, March on, by Emily Barden.”