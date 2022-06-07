The Queen's Jubilee pictures from Eastbourne residents

We asked our readers on Facebook to send in their pictures from their jubilee celebrations and they did not disappoint.

By Alex Jenkins
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 4:26 pm

Here is a selection of some of the pictures shared on our Facebook page.

1. Eastbourne's jubilee celebrations

Eastbourne's jubilee celebrations. Picture sent in by Jo Salmons

2. Eastbourne's jubilee celebrations

Eastbourne's jubilee celebrations. Picture sent in by Rob Torre

3. Eastbourne's jubilee celebrations

Denise Hide sent in this picture of Northbourne Road celebrations

4. Eastbourne's jubilee celebrations

Eastbourne's jubilee celebrations. Picture sent in by Kaz Taylor

