The Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Horsham road closures

Residents across the area are holding street parties to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and a number of roads will be shut at various times during the four-day celebrations.
According to Horsham District Council, the following roads will be closed on dates between June 3 and June 5.
June 3:
Church Street, Rudgwick; Milnwood Road, Horsham; Bailey Close, Horsham; Standen Place, Horsham; Newlands Road, Horsham; Old Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath; Charlwood Drive, Henfield; Wantley Hill estate, Henfield; Arthur Road, Horsham; Barrington Road, Horsham; Beaver Close and Copse Close, Horsham; Carfax, Horsham; Conifers Close, Horsham; Depot Road, Horsham; Milnwood Road, Horsham; Newlands Road, Horsham; Oak Tree Way, Horsham; Rushy Field, Horsham; North Street, Horsham; King’s Head, Rudgwick; School Lane, Shipley; Saltings Way, Upper Beeding.
June 4:
High Street, Partridge Green; Burford Road, Horsham; Heather Lane, West Chiltington; The Hornets, Horsham; Forest Road, Horsham; Rowan Road, Horsham; Rowan Close, Storrington; Granary Way, Horsham; Fern Way, Horsham; Heath Way, Horsham; Penlands Rise, Steyning; Hernbrook Drive, Horsham; Old London Road, Coldwaltham; Hillside, Horsham; Old Millmeads, Horsham; Sandeman Way, Horsham; Searles View, Horsham;
June 5:
Queensway, Horsham; Holly Close, Horsham; Spencers Road, Horsham; Sycamore Rise, Barns Green; The Street, Nutbourne; Dragons Lane, Horsham; Honeywood Road, Horsham: Kestrel Close, Horsham; The Hornets, Horsham; Bedford Road, Horsham; Nightingale Walk, Billingshurst; Greenway, Horsham; Brighton Road, Horsham; Potters Croft, Horsham: Chesworth Crescent, Horsham; Newman Way, Billingshurst; Lower Barn Close, Horsham; Dell Lane, Billingshurst; Chestnut Road, Billingshurst; Weald Close, Horsham; Woodhatch, Southwater; Middleton Road, Horsham; Ravens Close, Horsham; Arthur Road, Horsham; Old London Road, Coldwaltham; Worthing Road, Dial Post; Ashurst Close, Horsham; Causeway, Horsham; Chesworth Gardens, Horsham; Curzon Avenue, Horsham; Fenby Close, Horsham; Heron Way, Horsham; Hurst Avenue, Horsham; Leechpool Lane, Horsham; Lower Barn Close, Horsham; Normandy, Horsham; Parkfield, Horsham; Southdown Close, Horsham; The Crescent, Horsham; Wagtail Close, Horsham; West Parade, Horsham; Broomers Hill Lane, Pulborough; The Street, Slinfold; Laines Road, Steyning; Pepperscombe Lane, Upper Beeding; Hollands Way and Stanford Gardens, Warnham; Church Street, West Chiltington; Holly and Curbey Close, West Chiltington.