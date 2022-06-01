The Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Horsham road closures

Residents across the area are holding street parties to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and a number of roads will be shut at various times during the four-day celebrations.

According to Horsham District Council, the following roads will be closed on dates between June 3 and June 5.

June 3:

Street parties are being held across the Horsham district to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Church Street, Rudgwick; Milnwood Road, Horsham; Bailey Close, Horsham; Standen Place, Horsham; Newlands Road, Horsham; Old Guildford Road, Broadbridge Heath; Charlwood Drive, Henfield; Wantley Hill estate, Henfield; Arthur Road, Horsham; Barrington Road, Horsham; Beaver Close and Copse Close, Horsham; Carfax, Horsham; Conifers Close, Horsham; Depot Road, Horsham; Milnwood Road, Horsham; Newlands Road, Horsham; Oak Tree Way, Horsham; Rushy Field, Horsham; North Street, Horsham; King’s Head, Rudgwick; School Lane, Shipley; Saltings Way, Upper Beeding.

June 4:

High Street, Partridge Green; Burford Road, Horsham; Heather Lane, West Chiltington; The Hornets, Horsham; Forest Road, Horsham; Rowan Road, Horsham; Rowan Close, Storrington; Granary Way, Horsham; Fern Way, Horsham; Heath Way, Horsham; Penlands Rise, Steyning; Hernbrook Drive, Horsham; Old London Road, Coldwaltham; Hillside, Horsham; Old Millmeads, Horsham; Sandeman Way, Horsham; Searles View, Horsham;

June 5: