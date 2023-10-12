The Regis School student to attend Sandhurst

As Year 13s across the country begin thinking about their next steps, one student at The Regis School is celebrating having won a prestigious place at Royal Military Sandhurst.

Ollie Parker, Head Student at the school, was awarded the army scholarship following a lengthy and highly competitive application process.

As well as securing a place on the officer training programme at the world’s most prestigious leadership academy, Ollie will also receive funding for university as well as financial support for other projects, commencing in Year 13. As part of the gruelling application process, Ollie went through multiple rounds of interviews, submitted essays on current affairs and participated in various physical tasks and assessments.

With the funding provided to him during Year 13, Ollie plans to go on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Kenya where he will pursue his passion for running by spending two weeks on a high-altitude training camp. After leaving Sixth Form, he then plans to continue his education at the University of Glasgow, studying History. Following his studies, he will begin his course at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and has ambitions to join the Infantry.

Ollie Parker is congratulated by Mr Dave Oakes, Principal

Dave Oakes, Principal at The Regis School, said: “Throughout his time at The Regis School, Ollie has demonstrated excellent leadership skills and has been a splendid ambassador to younger students. Ollie is a hard-working, diligent and motivated student who aspires to academic excellence in all areas of his studies, ensuring that the work he produces is of the highest standard. These attributes will mean that he will be incredibly successful at Sandhurst and beyond. We wish Ollie the best of luck for his very promising career in the army.”