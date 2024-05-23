The Regis School students take on Walk for Change and raise £4,000 for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students took part in a sponsored walk, raising money for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

On Friday 17th May, students from The Regis School took part in a sponsored ‘Walk for Change’, raising money for the Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

Over 160 students and staff from Year 7 to Year 12 got involved in the event, which saw them walk 15 miles all the way from Worthing to Bognor Pier. Along the way, they collected donations from members of the public and managed to raise over £4000 for charity – exceeding the school’s previous ‘Walk for Change’ record. Donations were also collected via the school's Just Giving page in recognition of the students’ superb efforts.

The money raised will go to Sussex Snowdrop Trust, a local charity chosen by the students which provides care at home for children who have a life-threatening illness.

The Regis School students on their Walk for Change

Chase, a Year 10 student at The Regis School, said: “The Snowdrop Trust does amazing work and I’m proud I was able to do my part in raising funds to support them. Thanks to all the staff that made it possible.”

Another student, Josh, in Year 9, added: “This was a great day and really fun but very tiring. Raising over £4000 is brilliant and knowing that is all going to such a great charity makes it all worthwhile.”

Di Levantine, Chairman and Co-Founder of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, said: “We are so grateful to The Regis School community for choosing to support the charity in their ‘Walk for Change’ this year. A family’s life changes forever when you receive the diagnosis that your child has life-threatening illness such as cancer or leukemia. These pupils are walking to raise funds so our Care at Home Team can walk alongside families who need vital nursing care at home or counselling should this be needed.

“These pupils demonstrate real endurance by completing this ‘Pier to Pier’ challenge. I do hope they had fun meeting new people and chatting to each other as they walked. These pupils really have made a difference to other children who need our support. Well done to everyone who took part.”

Students set off on their walk