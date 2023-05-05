The Reverend Canon Simon Holland is installed as Interim Dean of Chichester

The Reverend Canon Simon Holland was installed as Interim Dean of Chichester by The Bishop of Chichester, The Right Reverend Dr Martin Warner, during a service of Choral Evensong on Sunday May 30.

Simon pictured left with Bishop Martin Warner

Simon has been Vicar of Saint Paul’s, Chichester and St Peter’s, Westhampnett since 2012, and until recently was the College of Canons’ representative on the Cathedral’s Chapter.

Simon’s appointment will enable a sense of continuity and flourishing at the Cathedral until a permanent successor to the Dean can be appointed. He will remain in post for the duration of the vacancy.

An Introduction from Simon:"I grew up in Surrey, but my father came from Midhurst and it was from there that I first visited the Cathedral as a child. After school I read Law at UCL and Theology at Cambridge and prepared for ordination at Westcott House. I was ordained in Chichester in 1981 and have spent my entire ministry in this diocese, apart from five years in inner-city Glasgow. For the past ten years I have been Rector of St Paul’s, Chichester, and have much enjoyed being part of the city.

“I am married to Fiona and we have four grown-up children, all of whom attended Bishop Luffa School. We are pleased to have two Ukrainians currently sharing our household, and we also have two border collies and two cats. Fiona is the Examinations Officer at Chichester High School.