The Shoreham Centre to reopen tomorrow after power cut in town

The Shoreham Centre shut to the public earlier today after areas in the town lost power.

By Lauren Oakley
Monday, 21st February 2022, 4:07 pm
Updated Monday, 21st February 2022, 4:16 pm

The centre, in Pond Road, will reopen as normal tomorrow after having to close earlier today (February 21) due to power shortages.

A spokesperson from Adur & Worthing Councils said: “Power in parts of the Shoreham area went off this morning at approximately 5.30am and wasn’t due to be restored by Network Power until this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

“Power was actually restored by mid-morning, but staff were already sent home and meetings cancelled for today.

The Shoreham Centre will reopen as usual tomorrow after closing today due to a power cut. Photo: Google Street View

“The Shoreham Centre should be open as normal tomorrow.”

A statement posted on UK Power Network’s website said the power cut was due to an underground electricity cable fault on its high voltage network, causing an area-wide power cut.

Shoreham