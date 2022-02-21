The centre, in Pond Road, will reopen as normal tomorrow after having to close earlier today (February 21) due to power shortages.
A spokesperson from Adur & Worthing Councils said: “Power in parts of the Shoreham area went off this morning at approximately 5.30am and wasn’t due to be restored by Network Power until this afternoon.
“Power was actually restored by mid-morning, but staff were already sent home and meetings cancelled for today.
“The Shoreham Centre should be open as normal tomorrow.”
A statement posted on UK Power Network’s website said the power cut was due to an underground electricity cable fault on its high voltage network, causing an area-wide power cut.