The centre, in Pond Road, will reopen as normal tomorrow after having to close earlier today (February 21) due to power shortages.

A spokesperson from Adur & Worthing Councils said: “Power in parts of the Shoreham area went off this morning at approximately 5.30am and wasn’t due to be restored by Network Power until this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Power was actually restored by mid-morning, but staff were already sent home and meetings cancelled for today.

The Shoreham Centre will reopen as usual tomorrow after closing today due to a power cut. Photo: Google Street View

“The Shoreham Centre should be open as normal tomorrow.”