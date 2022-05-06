‘The show goes on’ says radio legend ‘Diddy’ David Hamilton after cancer diagnosis

The veteran broadcaster, who lives near Horsham, revealed that he is as upbeat and busy as ever despite being treated for a slow-growing blood cancer where the bone marrow makes too many red blood cells.

“I’m very lucky they found it,” said David. “If they hadn’t, it was quite likely I would have had a stroke or heart attack and ruined my record of being the oldest person having a daily radio show.”

The cancer is known as polycythaemia vera - “not curable but treatable” - says the former Radio 1 DJ and Top Of The Pops presenter.

DJ David Hamilton. Pic Steve Robards SR1832312 SUS-200909-121438003

It causes the blood to thicken. But David was unaware that he had the disease until visiting his GP after passing blood in his urine.

“I was told to go to Guildford the next day,” he said.

His wife Dreena, an ex nurse, drove him to the Royal Surrey Hospital. “I said ‘what am I doing here? This is a cancer hospital’? It turned out I had this ‘PV’.”

And he praised his treatment at the hospital’s St Luke’s Cancer Centre - “one of the best three cancer hospitals in the country.

“They have been absolutely fantastic.”

He has undergone some painful treatments when blood was taken from him over several sessions to lower his red blood cell levels.

“But you have to see the funny side. When they were trying to get my blood they weren’t getting it and I said ‘My wife says you can’t get blood out of a stone’ and she should know.”

But it has also brought home to him the need for a major hospital in Horsham. “It’s a scandal that we don’t have better hospital facilities in Horsham,” he said.

“It’s a major town and there has been a lot of development with even more houses to come.

“We need a proper major hospital but we’re a voice in the wilderness.

“They are building on every bit of land and we don’t have the facilities. Thank God for Guildford.”

But throughout his shock diagnosis and treatment 83-year-old David has continued presenting his lunchtime show on Boom Radio six days a week, along with other work.

“I’ve been able to fit things around the treatment.”

And his fans have helped. “I am spurred on by lovely messages saying ‘you will be fine.’

“There’s been a lot of reaction on Boom Radio Facebook - lovely people saying ‘you are sounding so great and looking good.’

And most people think he is in blooming good health because the cancer, he reveals, has given his face a rosy glow.

“You have a florid complexion which could be mistaken for an alcoholic flush or a suntan, but it’s fading now as I’m getting a bit of a real suntan.”