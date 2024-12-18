The Sussex village pub where Paul McCartney filmed Wonderful Christmastime music video

Paul McCartney gave a rare performance of his hit Wonderful Christmastime to kick off the festive season as he took to the road on the UK leg of the Got Back tour.

He wowed the crowd at Manchester’s Co-Op Live on Saturday, December 14, when he performed the 1979 single, as it was the first time he had sung it live in six years.

Macca told the audience it was 'a little surprise' and there were screams as the first notes rang out.

Back when it was released 45 years ago, a Sussex village pub was used to film the music video for Wonderful Christmastime.

The Fountain Inn at Ashurst was already known as actor Sir Laurence Olivier's local and it proved the perfect setting for Wonderful Christmastime.

There is no doubting the location, as the outside of The Fountain is the first thing you see in the video, after some twinkling stars.

A fire is roaring in the inglenook fireplace and 'the mood is right', with drinks being passed around as people party, with Paul McCartney in the middle.

He is also seen playing the piano and looking out of the window at the snow.

A sign at the pub tells the history of The Fountain Inn.

It reads: "Built in the 16th century The Fountain Inn was originally called The Red Lion, but had its present name by 1830.

"The Fountain Inn was celebrated by Hilaire Belloc in 1902 and was featured in his book The Four Men.

"Sir Laurence Olivier was a regular visitor and was often found in his usual seat to the right of the inglenook fireplace.

"Sir Paul McCartney was also a regular visitor and went on to record his video for A Wonderful Christmas Time in what was once our restaurant."