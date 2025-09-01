'The thought of ice cream kept me going' - Schoolgirl, 8, completes 192-mile charity bike ride from Littlehampton to Paris

Ava Solly completed the journey of approximately 192 miles alongside her grandmother, Claire Moyle. It took six and a half days, travelling 30 miles each day – staying in hotels and Airbnbs along the way.

Explaining how the idea came about, Claire said: “I'm a very keen cyclist and I've done lots of long-distance riding.

"Ava’s dream, since last year’s Olympics, was to go up the Eiffel Tower.

"At the beginning of the year, she suddenly said, ‘I want to cycle to Paris this summer’. So we planned a journey, went on some training rides and then I found a window in my calendar of my cycling events and we managed to fit it in.

"We’re both very, very proud. We've got memories to share and to keep for the rest of our lives.”

Asked what inspired her to keep going in tough moments during the ‘really fun’ challenge, Ava said: “Eating ice cream by the Eiffel Tower at the end.”

The challenging and memorable adventure successfully raised £1,241 for the Ferring Country Centre and £1,010 for Ava’s school, Rustington Community Primary School.

Explaining why she chose to give the money to those causes, Ava said: “My friend had a birthday party [at the Ferring Country Centre] were we got to ride horses. I like horses, so I picked that one.

"And then my school, I thought because they were thinking on getting a climbing frame for us, but we didn't have enough money, so I thought I'll raise that as well.”

Claire added: “One of Ava's favourite activities is climbing so when the school were talking about getting the climbing frame, Ava wanted to help – and they’ve got enough money now.

“During the challenge, we would look and see that new people had donated and that was a real incentive to keep going because people were saying such lovely things to her about her journey.”

Ava and Claire arrived back home in Littlehampton on Tuesday, August 26.

Ava’s stepfather Dan Christmas said: “It was truly a monumental effort for someone so young, and we are all incredibly proud of her determination and commitment.

“Being her stepfather, I'm extremely proud of her and who she is turning into.”

On the Ferring Country Centre JustGiving page, Claire said the journey she went on with Ava was ‘not just about the miles travelled’ – it was also about making a difference in the lives of ‘those who rely on the invaluable services’ provided by the Ferring Country Centre.

She added: “Every pedal stroke will help raise awareness and funds for this incredible charity that supports individuals with disabilities and their families as well as creating a safe space for animals to live.

"Your generous donations will directly contribute to creating opportunities and enhancing lives, ensuring that everyone has access to the support they need.”

On the fundraising efforts for ‘essential climbing equipment’ at Rustington Community Primary School, Claire added: “This initiative is not just about physical enhancement; it’s about creating opportunities for our children to grow, learn, and thrive.

“Every contribution you make can significantly impact the lives of these young learners.

"By donating through JustGiving, you are ensuring a secure transaction while becoming part of a community dedicated to fostering education and empowerment. Together, we can break down the barriers that prevent children from reaching their full potential.

“We invite you to be part of this transformative journey. Every pound counts, and your support is invaluable. Let’s unite in making a lasting impact together!”

To donate to Ferring Country Centre, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/avasolly

To donate to Rustington Community Primary School, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/avas

