With many people looking to improve their fitness as part of their new year’s resolution, here are the top ten gyms to get fit in East Sussex.

A popular vow to make at this time of year is to get into (or back into) shape in time for the summer.

If you’re one of those residents looking to improve your health and fitness in 2023, we’ve compiled a list of the top ten gyms in West Sussex, according to Google reviews.

The results are in no particular order and the information is from January 7, 2023 .

1. Anytime Fitness Eastbourne Anytime Fitness Eastbourne has 4.6 stars out of five from 158 Google reviews

2. Station Plaza Fitness Station Plaza Fitness in Hastings has 4.6 stars out for five from 38 Google reviews.

3. Stackz Gym Limited Stackz Gym Limited in Bexhill has 4.6 stars out of five from 91 Google reviews

4. Isenhurst Health Club Isenhurst Health Club in Uckfield has 4.7 stars out of five from 78 Google reviews