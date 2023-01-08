Edit Account-Sign Out
The top ten gyms in East Sussex, according to Google reviews

With many people looking to improve their fitness as part of their new year’s resolution, here are the top ten gyms to get fit in East Sussex.

By Sam Pole
24 minutes ago
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 10:08am

A popular vow to make at this time of year is to get into (or back into) shape in time for the summer.

If you’re one of those residents looking to improve your health and fitness in 2023, we’ve compiled a list of the top ten gyms in West Sussex, according to Google reviews.

The results are in no particular order and the information is from January 7, 2023 .

1. Anytime Fitness Eastbourne

Anytime Fitness Eastbourne has 4.6 stars out of five from 158 Google reviews

Photo: Google Maps

2. Station Plaza Fitness

Station Plaza Fitness in Hastings has 4.6 stars out for five from 38 Google reviews.

Photo: Google Maps

3. Stackz Gym Limited

Stackz Gym Limited in Bexhill has 4.6 stars out of five from 91 Google reviews

Photo: Google Maps

4. Isenhurst Health Club

Isenhurst Health Club in Uckfield has 4.7 stars out of five from 78 Google reviews

Photo: Google Maps

