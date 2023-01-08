The top ten gyms in East Sussex, according to Google reviews
With many people looking to improve their fitness as part of their new year’s resolution, here are the top ten gyms to get fit in East Sussex.
By Sam Pole
24 minutes ago
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 10:08am
A popular vow to make at this time of year is to get into (or back into) shape in time for the summer.
If you’re one of those residents looking to improve your health and fitness in 2023, we’ve compiled a list of the top ten gyms in West Sussex, according to Google reviews.
The results are in no particular order and the information is from January 7, 2023 .
Page 1 of 3