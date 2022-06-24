The true story behind Bognor Regis author's first book

‘Dear Michael, Dear Laura’ was not an easy book to write, according to author Geoffrey Hamilton. The 96 page novella is based on his own life, and the letters which comprise the bulk of its narrative are directly inspired by letters he exchanged with his late wife Ruth, while working as a prison officer.

The novel follows the titular Michael and Laura, a young couple with a newborn baby, forced to live apart for the first time as Michael trains to be a prison officer

Now living in Bognor Regis, Mr Hamilton said he decided to write the book after rediscovering the letters in his home.

Geoffrey Hamilton said he hopes the book teaches readers 'not to give up'.

"I’ve been doing an autobiographical archive; collecting letters, photographs, documents, that sort of thing. I was putting all that in order and I came across the letters we wrote to each other and I thought ‘this would make for a lovely book.’

"I used to be a children’s entertainer. I did Punch and Judy shows, clowning, fire-eating. You name it, I probably did it, and I was very successful. And then when she died in 2014, I lost all heart for it and stopped, so this book was very emotional.”

It’s not all autobiography, though. The names have been changed, and Mr Hamilton’s added elements of fiction to give the story the kind of dramatic flare that real life often lacks, but he hopes he’s captured the ‘overwhelming sense of love’ he felt reading back over his old letters.

"It’s a love story, really. So I suppose I just want people to enjoy the story, but I think I want people to know never to give up.”

Dear Michael Dear Laura is available on Amazon and at Heygates Bookshop in the Bognor Regis Railway Station.

Mr Hamilton is also due to appear at Heygates Bookshop on July 16 to sign books and talk to readers. He will be at the shop from 11am to 1pm.