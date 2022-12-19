The Weald & Downland Living Museum wins gold in Beautiful South Tourism Awards 2022

Shortlisted as a finalist last month, members of the Museum team attended the awards ceremony at The Grand Brighton on December 13. They were delighted to walk away as winners of the best Dog Friendly Business as well as a commendation in the Large Visitor Attraction of the Year category.
Tourism South East’s Beautiful South Awards celebrate and honour the best tourism, leisure and hospitality businesses from across South East England.
Simon Wardell, Museum Director said: “We are very happy to have been recognised as a gold-winning dog friendly business. From the many wonderful walks across our 40-acre site to the doggie treats served in our café and gifts in the shop, we pride ourselves on being a welcoming attraction for visitors to come with their four-legged friends. It was fantastic to attend the awards ceremony and once again celebrate with other businesses in our sector.”
This has been a bumper year of accolades for the Museum after being named Sussex Family Attraction of the Year in the 2022 Muddy Stiletto awards.
Home to over 50 historic buildings from across the Weald and Downland area of Sussex, Hampshire, Surrey and Kent, the Museum’s collection represents almost a 1,000 years of rural life in South East England. Amongst the award-winning collection of homes, shops and public buildings are a medieval farmstead, market hall, school, smithy and even a church, presented just as they would have been in the past with roaring fires, straw beds and historic gardens.