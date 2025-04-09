The West Sussex beaches where dogs are banned in summer 2025
Beaches across the UK enforce ‘dog free’ zones during the busier summer period – usually from May to October.
Often, local authorities will signpost the sections of beach where dogs are prohibited, and failure to follow the rules can result in a fine.
Dog owners are also asked to keep their pooches on the lead while walking on the promenade in dog exclusion zones.
See below for a full list of where dogs are banned on beaches across West Sussex:
West Wittering
According to the West Wittering Estate website, dogs are excluded from certain areas between May 1 and mid-September.
During this time, dogs are not allowed to walk between groynes numbered 14a to 18 – but are welcome everywhere else all-year-round.
Selsey
From May 1 to September 30, Selsey enforces a dog-free zone between groynes E26 and E33 – by East Beach slipway.
Signs on the promenade indicate the dog-free zone.
Bognor
Dogs are banned from Park Road to Gloucester Road between May 1 and September 30.
Felpham
Dogs are prohibited from the beach between Canning Road to Felpham Sailing Club from May 1 to September 30.
Littlehampton
East Beach operates a dog ban between May 1 and September 30. This applies to the beach between the Pier and the beach huts.
West Beach allows dogs all-year-round.
Goring
Goring’s dog-free zone is located between the launch ramp in line with Seafield Avenue and the launch ramp at Worthing Sailing Club from May 1 to September 30.
Worthing
Dogs are excluded from the beach between Heene Road and the Splash Point rocks from May 1 to September 30.
More information about dog exclusion zones in your area can be found on your local authority’s website.
