The West Sussex beaches where dogs are banned in summer 2025

Here’s the full list of West Sussex beaches where dogs will be banned this summer.

Beaches across the UK enforce ‘dog free’ zones during the busier summer period – usually from May to October.

Often, local authorities will signpost the sections of beach where dogs are prohibited, and failure to follow the rules can result in a fine.

Dog owners are also asked to keep their pooches on the lead while walking on the promenade in dog exclusion zones.

Littlehampton beach. Picture: Steve Robards/Sussex World

See below for a full list of where dogs are banned on beaches across West Sussex:

West Wittering

According to the West Wittering Estate website, dogs are excluded from certain areas between May 1 and mid-September.

During this time, dogs are not allowed to walk between groynes numbered 14a to 18 – but are welcome everywhere else all-year-round.

Selsey

From May 1 to September 30, Selsey enforces a dog-free zone between groynes E26 and E33 – by East Beach slipway.

Signs on the promenade indicate the dog-free zone.

Bognor

Dogs are banned from Park Road to Gloucester Road between May 1 and September 30.

Felpham

Dogs are prohibited from the beach between Canning Road to Felpham Sailing Club from May 1 to September 30.

Littlehampton

East Beach operates a dog ban between May 1 and September 30. This applies to the beach between the Pier and the beach huts.

West Beach allows dogs all-year-round.

Goring

Goring’s dog-free zone is located between the launch ramp in line with Seafield Avenue and the launch ramp at Worthing Sailing Club from May 1 to September 30.

Worthing

Dogs are excluded from the beach between Heene Road and the Splash Point rocks from May 1 to September 30.

More information about dog exclusion zones in your area can be found on your local authority’s website.