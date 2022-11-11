The Woman King

The Woman King stars Viola Davis as leader of the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. These elite fighters must defy the colonialists seeking to exploit tribal conflict. This is a thunderously grand spectacle that deserves the full big-screen experience.

Rise, The Green Shutters with Gerard Depardieu and animation Little Nicholas continue our French Film Festival roll-out. We are showing 21 films and if you buy four tickets to four films you get a fifth free.

The remarkable Local Hero (1983) is a small film to treasure, a loving, funny, understated portrait of a small Scottish town and its encounter with a giant oil company. Burt Lancaster is the oil magnate and Peter Riegert his factotum sent to buy out a small town in order to build a refinery. The very definition of a feel-good film.