The Woman King among the New Park films in Chichester
Harry Styles stars in My Policeman, his second film role this year. A tale of forbidden romance and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows the relationships between three people – policeman Tom, teacher Marion and museum curator Patrick – and their emotional journey spanning decades. A melancholy period piece about love, loss, pain, prejudice and the danger of living inauthentically.
The Woman King stars Viola Davis as leader of the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s. These elite fighters must defy the colonialists seeking to exploit tribal conflict. This is a thunderously grand spectacle that deserves the full big-screen experience.
Rise, The Green Shutters with Gerard Depardieu and animation Little Nicholas continue our French Film Festival roll-out. We are showing 21 films and if you buy four tickets to four films you get a fifth free.
The remarkable Local Hero (1983) is a small film to treasure, a loving, funny, understated portrait of a small Scottish town and its encounter with a giant oil company. Burt Lancaster is the oil magnate and Peter Riegert his factotum sent to buy out a small town in order to build a refinery. The very definition of a feel-good film.
Chekhov’s The Seagull comes from National Theatre Live this Sunday. Emelia Clarke stars in the classic drama about love and the creative endeavour. This is a dangerous and daring revival with a stripped back set. Richard Warburton