Theft of bike in Eastbourne ‘reported, recovered and dealt with within 45 minutes’ by police

A theft of a bike was ‘reported, recovered and dealt with, all within 45 minutes’, according to Eastbourne Police.
By Sam Pole
Published 29th Sep 2023, 13:53 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 13:53 BST
Earlier this week, a member of public reported their cycle stolen to the Front Office of Eastbourne Police.

Following the report, one of the local PCSOs swiftly reviewed the CCTV for the area and found the theft; a male was identified by local PCs who took to the town to track down the suspect.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the police said: “At the request of the victim, the matter was dealt with by way of Community Resolution (CR) instead of being passed to the Courts; as part of the CR the male responsible has been required to issue a written apology and pay the victim for a new cycle lock.

A theft of a bike was ‘reported, recovered and dealt with, all within 45 minutes’, according to Eastbourne Police.

The spokesperson continued: “Theft can be hugely impactive and can affect victims both financially and emotionally; we continue to commit to providing support to victims and identifying those responsible for criminality in your town.”

