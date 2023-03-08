A therapy dog who was stolen in Sussex yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, March 7) has been reunited with his owner, police have confirmed.

Sussex Police issued an appeal yesterday afternoon for help identifying a man in connection to the theft of the dog in Moulsecoomb.

Today, an update has been posted on Sussex Police’s Facebook, informing their followers that the dog has thankfully been reunited with his owner.

The statement said: “Thank you to everyone who contacted us regarding our appeal to find Dylan the therapy dog, who was stolen from his owner at a shop in Moulescoomb yesterday.

PCSO Caroline Batchellor, PC Oli Dalgleish, Dylan the dog and his owner.

“We received a number of leads which enabled us to locate Dylan and collar the suspect, a man from Brighton, who has been arrested.

“Dylan has since been reunited with his owner and is no doubt receiving lots of love and treats.”