'There are huge stretches of spectacular beauty' - Bill Bailey reflects on epic South Downs charity trek

Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Just days after taking off his boots for the last time, comedian Bill Bailey has reflected on his 100-mile trek across the South Downs Way.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Books star, now 60-years-old, walked across the South Downs Way last week in a bid to raise money for McMillan cancer support, who supported his family in the final days of his mother’s life.

Setting off from Winchester on Monday, July 21, and finishing up in Eastbourne eight days later, he raised £36,481 across 1785 donations by the journey’s end; testament not just to his influence and impact, but to the magnitude of the challenge itself, which involved walking at least 15 miles a day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Back home after a week of walking the South Downs Way, I was a bit dazed to be honest, a little frazzled by the sun, my body slightly in shock at not being required to walk 15 miles a day,” he wrote on August 3.

"I’ve had a chance to reflect on the experience of walking with others , across 100 miles of rolling hills, through ancient landscapes, over Bronze Age hillforts. It’s tough going at times, large sections of the trail are flinty tracks which require you to focus on each step, and there are some steep hill climbs and descents that get the legs wobbling.

"And of course there are huge stretches of spectacular beauty, where the chalk ridge line rises between the table flat patchwork of the Weald on one side, and the shimmering sea on the other. I have many fond memories; catching up with old friends, long conversations, lolling on the grass with a sarnie, campfire larks.

"A curious thing happened after three days walking- on day four I woke up with my eyes red and sore, then stinging painfully, to the point they became clamped shut. I thought, I could be in trouble here, a violent allergic reaction, perhaps to some kind of grass or pollen, which I’ve never had before. I couldn’t open my eyes for more than a fraction of a second . I was going to have to abandon my days walk. So we came up with the solution. Kate , sister of my old pal Sean Lock, offered up her walking pole, which I gripped in my hand, and she guided me along. I walked , eyes closed , as she lead the way, and described the trail as we tramped along. Without this I’d have been stuck . After a few hours, antihistamines were procured and the eyes cleared up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it reminded me that I couldn’t do these walks without the rest of the gang, and a reminder that sometimes, out of the blue, we are all going to have to rely on others. And also I’d like to think , that somehow Sean might have had a hand in it, or at least it would have made him smile.”

Though Bill’s walk is now over, donations are still pouring in and anyone keen to support Macmillan is welcome to do so online at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/bills-city-to-sea-walk.