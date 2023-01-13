Letter from Heather Grief, Tower Road West, St Leonards-on-Sea

There is a need for a safe network of cycle routes throughout the town, and the whole of the UK. But they need to be safe for everyone. Nick Hanna rightly says that most cyclists behave responsibly, but some people don’t – pedestrians and cyclists alike – and cyclists do cause a small number of pedestrian deaths and serious injuries.

SEE ALSO: Hastings cycle path refusal criticised by bike group

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are other safety issues that do not seem to have been given much thought: Would a woman on her own feel safe cycling through the park after dark? Adequate lighting needs to be provided after dark, wherever a cycle track goes; the same applies to footpaths, and CCTV should be installed.

Protest against controversial cycle route plan in Alexandra Park in Hastings June 11 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The seafront / promenade cycle route is not a safe route for pedestrians or cyclists. The high number of users means that there should be at least 2 metres width for cyclists and others on similar wheeled transport, and probably more than 2m width for the pedestrians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nowhere from Azur going westward allows sufficient width. The promenade on the sea side of Azur should be reopened for use by pedestrians, and the provision on its north side for cyclists should be improved.

West of Azur, part of the car park should become the cycle track, as was proposed in one plan I saw many years ago. To its west, the cycle track should go on the north side of the walls/flower borders, by replacing some of the grass. Eastwards, similar improvements are needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad