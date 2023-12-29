There's a Gingerbread House Day - who knew?

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Hazel Lodge care home in Battle love any excuse to get creative so when they found out it was Gingerbread House Day on December 12, they didn’t need any persuading to get cracking!

Senior Carer Rose finding out it's not as easy as it looks!

The staff and residents whipped up a big batch of gingerbread and then got busy building and decorating with icing, buttercream, dolly mixtures, candy canes and edible glitter to make some of the glitziest and rickety gingerbread houses in town.

Home Services Advisor, Sharon Ward said: “We were all so excited when we found out there was a Gingerbread House Day, what a fantastic excuse to spend the day baking and making gorgeous festive decorations. Although, as Senior Carer Rose found out it’s not as easy as it looks!”

Sylvia and Trish making sure the mix is just right.