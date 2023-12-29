There's a Gingerbread House Day - who knew?
The staff and residents whipped up a big batch of gingerbread and then got busy building and decorating with icing, buttercream, dolly mixtures, candy canes and edible glitter to make some of the glitziest and rickety gingerbread houses in town.
Home Services Advisor, Sharon Ward said: “We were all so excited when we found out there was a Gingerbread House Day, what a fantastic excuse to spend the day baking and making gorgeous festive decorations. Although, as Senior Carer Rose found out it’s not as easy as it looks!”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
