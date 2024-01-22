Julien is a busy pup who is always looking for the next fun thing to get involved with, Dogs Trust said. However, he also has a sensitive side to his character and still has much to learn about the big wide world. Because of this, and because of the lack of information the charity has on his background, Julien will be looking for a home where his youngest family members are at least 14. It would be ideal for Julien to live with another dog who has a confident character, pending introductions at the rehoming centre. He is unable to live with any cats or other small furries. A garden of his own would be ideal so that he could regularly burn off steam, practice his housetraining, and run around with his toys. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Annabelle - five-year-old German Shepherd
Dogs Trust said Annabelle adores the company of people and will make for a wonderfully loyal companion to her forever family. Once she’s cemented a bond with you, she’ll likely follow you around like your very own shadow, eager to get involved with everything you’re getting up to. However, this also means that Annabelle does find it challenging when left alone, so the rescue is hoping to find her a family who are always around at home to keep her company in the initial months as she settles in. She seems to thrive in quieter environments, so is looking for a peaceful household, where she can relax to her hearts content. Due to her need for a quieter home and the lack of information regarding her background, Annabelle will be looking for a family where the youngest members are aged at least 16. She will be need to be the only dog at home and is unable to share her home with cats or small animals. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Jamie - 16-year-old Jack Russell Terrier
Jamie is a sweet, senior chap looking to find a relaxing retirement home, surrounded by a loving family. Somewhere quiet and peaceful, where he can spend his days pottering about in the garden, and then snoozing away on a big cosy bed would be ideal. Jamie hasn’t had any contact with children in the past, and being an older chap who likes his space at times, he would best be suited to an adult-only household. He will also need to be the only pet in his new abode and would prefer quieter walking areas, where he can choose to avoid dogs if he wishes to. A garden of his own is needed so that he can go about his business as he pleases, Dogs Trust said. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Chance - 12-year-old Staffie
Chance is a sweet older gentleman with a loving nature. He’s currently residing in a temporary foster home but would love to find something more permanent so that he could fully settle into his new routine. His ideal home would be somewhere quiet and peaceful, where he could relish all the luxuries that his retirement years have to offer. Chance does still enjoy his walks but can only manage shorter potters a few times a day, so a garden of his own is essential for regular outdoor relaxation. The youngest members of his family should be of secondary school age, and he could possibly live with another dog of a similarly calm character to his own. However, he is unable to live with any cats, house rabbits, or guinea pigs. Chance has experienced lots of change in his later life, and because of this, he finds it challenging when left alone. A family who are always around to keep him company would be ideal. Chance does have a few medical needs, which can be discussed with potential adopters in more detail. Photo: Dogs Trust Shoreham