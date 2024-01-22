2 . Annabelle - five-year-old German Shepherd

Dogs Trust said Annabelle adores the company of people and will make for a wonderfully loyal companion to her forever family. Once she’s cemented a bond with you, she’ll likely follow you around like your very own shadow, eager to get involved with everything you’re getting up to. However, this also means that Annabelle does find it challenging when left alone, so the rescue is hoping to find her a family who are always around at home to keep her company in the initial months as she settles in. She seems to thrive in quieter environments, so is looking for a peaceful household, where she can relax to her hearts content. Due to her need for a quieter home and the lack of information regarding her background, Annabelle will be looking for a family where the youngest members are aged at least 16. She will be need to be the only dog at home and is unable to share her home with cats or small animals. Photo: Dogs Trust