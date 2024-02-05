4 . Penny and Rascal - two-year-old Shepherd cross pair

Penny and Rascal are both friendly, affectionate dogs who can be a little shy when first meeting new people. The RSPCA said although they have been loved and looked after in their previous home, they have not experienced much of the outside world and had not been walked on a lead. Everything is new to them at the moment and their new owner will need to commit time to their training. Penny and Rascal are very bonded to each other and will need to find a new home where they can stay together. They are looking for an experienced home and would prefer a quieter location and calm household. They will need their own garden. Photo: RSPCA