If you’re thinking about adopting a rescue dog, take a look below.
These dogs are all currently being cared for at two RSPCA branches in Sussex – one is located in Chichester, and the other is located in Brighton.
1. Angie - two-year-old crossbreed
Angie is a sweet, friendly girl who enjoys attention, although she can be a little shy to begin with. The RSPCA said she was rescued as a stray and was clearly recently used for breeding. She is learning to play with toys and currently likes the soft ones, the rescue said. Angie is friendly with other dogs but can be a bit worried at first if they are too bouncy. She may be able to live with another dog after successful introductions. She is looking for an experienced owner and will need her own garden. Photo: RSPCA
2. Lulu - eight-year-old crossbreed
Lulu is a very friendly, affectionate girl who enjoys attention. She knows how to sit and enjoys playing with toys, especially a ball. The RSPCA said she does not act her age and even has to be calmed down sometimes so that she does not overdo it! Lulu would prefer a home as the only dog so that she can have all the attention. She is very sociable with other dogs out and about but had a bad experience in her last home as the other dog disliked her. Photo: RSPCA
3. Reggie - five-year-old Lurcher
Reggie has been described as 'a lovely boy' who is very calm indoors and likes to snooze on the sofa. He struggles with reactivity to cats and some dogs outside, but has improved on this significantly in his previous home. He is not able to live with other dogs, cats or small furry animals, and is looking for an adult-only home. Reggie enjoys walks on the beach and countryside and loves chasing a ball. Photo: RSPCA
4. Penny and Rascal - two-year-old Shepherd cross pair
Penny and Rascal are both friendly, affectionate dogs who can be a little shy when first meeting new people. The RSPCA said although they have been loved and looked after in their previous home, they have not experienced much of the outside world and had not been walked on a lead. Everything is new to them at the moment and their new owner will need to commit time to their training. Penny and Rascal are very bonded to each other and will need to find a new home where they can stay together. They are looking for an experienced home and would prefer a quieter location and calm household. They will need their own garden. Photo: RSPCA