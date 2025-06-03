These 7 Shops Vanished from Chichester– But Locals Haven’t Forgotten Them

Over the years, many shops in Chichester have closed as the high street has changed. Long-standing stores and local businesses have disappeared, making way for new types of shops or empty spaces.
The loss of family-run shops like Messams and well-known department stores such as House of Fraser shows how much the retail landscape has shifted.
1. WOOLWORTHS.jpeg
Woolworths in Chichester, a high street staple since 1927, closed in 2008 after over 80 years of serving the community. Photo: Sussex World
2. Chichester shops
Once a cornerstone of Chichester's shopping scene, this department store closed its doors in January 2019 after decades of operation. Photo: Sussex World
3. Chichester shops and buildings we miss
In 1936, this post office was completed. However, in October 2016, it moved from opposite the Chichester Cathedral to a smaller location in North Street. Photo: Henry Bryant
4. Chichester Shops and Buildings we miss
A cherished independent bookstore, Kim's Bookshop closed its Chichester branch on July 31, 2024, after 53 years of serving the community. Photo: Google Maps
