These 7 Shops Vanished from Chichester– But Locals Haven’t Forgotten Them

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 16:41 BST
These are some of the shops the Chichester locals miss in the city.

Over the years, many shops in Chichester have closed as the high street has changed. Long-standing stores and local businesses have disappeared, making way for new types of shops or empty spaces.

The loss of family-run shops like Messams and well-known department stores such as House of Fraser shows how much the retail landscape has shifted.

Woolworths in Chichester, a high street staple since 1927, closed in 2008 after over 80 years of serving the community.

Woolworths in Chichester, a high street staple since 1927, closed in 2008 after over 80 years of serving the community.

Once a cornerstone of Chichester's shopping scene, this department store closed its doors in January 2019 after decades of operation.

Once a cornerstone of Chichester's shopping scene, this department store closed its doors in January 2019 after decades of operation.

In 1936, this post office was completed. However, in October 2016, it moved from opposite the Chichester Cathedral to a smaller location in North Street.

In 1936, this post office was completed. However, in October 2016, it moved from opposite the Chichester Cathedral to a smaller location in North Street.

A cherished independent bookstore, Kim's Bookshop closed its Chichester branch on July 31, 2024, after 53 years of serving the community.

A cherished independent bookstore, Kim's Bookshop closed its Chichester branch on July 31, 2024, after 53 years of serving the community.

