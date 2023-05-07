These are 11 of Airbnb's most unique places to stay in Sussex - in pictures

Looking for somewhere to stay in Sussex? These are 11 of Airbnb's most unique places to stay.
We've handpicked some of the most unique Airbnb properties in Sussex – including a treehouse, airship, alpaca farm and a real-life Hobbit House!
With our mix of stunning countryside, rural towns and gorgeous beaches all within a stone’s throw, there’s really no need to leave the county for a holiday.
If you’re opting for a staycation this year, there are some must-see properties below which may give you some holiday inspiration.
All photos and information come from Airbnb.
1. The Hazel Hide, Luxury Eco A-Frame Cabin - Ashington, West Sussex
An A-frame cabin set on a secluded seven acres and nestled in the foothills of the South Downs National Park. Architecturally designed, the cosy cabin features two bedrooms including a mezzanine with views of the rolling Sussex countryside. Perfect for couples looking for a unique experience, friends wanting to reconnect, or small families seeking quality time amid nature. The property accommodates four guests and has two bedrooms, four beds and one bathroom. Find out more and book your stay here: www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/736775694860821187 Photo: Airbnb
2. Airship 001 Sussex Woodland - Billingshurst, West Sussex
This unique, architecturally designed aluminium pod, nestled in a private woodland, provides a glamorous retreat. The Airship overlooks a dew pond on one end, and a meadow on the other. There are nearby woodland and countryside walks, bushcraft courses available on site and a BBQ area. The 'tiny home' hosts three guests, and has one bedroom, one bed and 1.5 bathrooms. Find out more and book your visit here: https://www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/13126329 Photo: Airbnb
3. Vineyard Hollow at Oastbrook Vineyard - Robertsbridge, East Sussex
A real-life Hobbit House in Sussex - as recommended in The Times, this luxury hideaway is nestled In the heart of the Rother Valley a short walk from Bodiam Castle in the midst of a vineyard. Built by local craftsman from local materials it is buried into a bank with exquisite views of the valley. The local steam railway, a host of local pubs and activities such as kayaking at the bottom of the farm, cycling at Bedgebury, visits to Rye and Winchelsea and the beach at Camber and local vineyards await. The property hosts four guests and has two bedrooms, two beds and two bathrooms. Find out more and book your visit here: www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/29268015 Photo: Airbnb
4. Undercover woodland treehouse - Colgate, West Sussex
This treehouse is hidden away in 50 acres of private woods. It sits up high in an old oak tree at the top of a bank looking over a stream, making it the perfect place to get away from it all. You can cook over a real fire and sit out under dark star-filled nights. You won't need to bring any camping equipment, and it even has a hot outside shower. There are lots of footpaths close by for lovely walks through woods and fields, with a pub just ten minutes down the road. The treehouse hosts two guests and has one bedroom with one bed. Find out more and book your visit here: www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/43232620 Photo: Airbnb