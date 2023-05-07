These are 11 of Airbnb's most unique places to stay in Sussex - in pictures

4 . Undercover woodland treehouse - Colgate, West Sussex

This treehouse is hidden away in 50 acres of private woods. It sits up high in an old oak tree at the top of a bank looking over a stream, making it the perfect place to get away from it all. You can cook over a real fire and sit out under dark star-filled nights. You won't need to bring any camping equipment, and it even has a hot outside shower. There are lots of footpaths close by for lovely walks through woods and fields, with a pub just ten minutes down the road. The treehouse hosts two guests and has one bedroom with one bed. Find out more and book your visit here: www.airbnb.co.uk/rooms/43232620 Photo: Airbnb