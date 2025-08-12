"These are people. People who've lost homes, family, safety" - RAF veteran calls for compassion after Chichester Hotel protest

More than 100 protestors turned up to the demo, which was one of 20 held nationwide to protest the use of hotels for asylum seekers and immigrants, bearing placards, signs and Union Jacks.

But Matt Simmons – a ten year RAF veteran who now co-directs refugee charity Bridge to Unity – says he ‘can’t stay silent’ any longer. Speaking to friends, family, followers and potential demonstrators in the hours before the protest, he issued an urgent call for compassion.

"Through the charity I founded in Hampshire, I’ve worked with people who came here through government schemes — including those who worked alongside British forces in Afghanistan (I served in the RAF there) — and, since 2022, Ukrainians who fled war. I’ve delivered medical supplies to frontline units and to maternity hospitals bombed at the start of the invasion — and just last weekend, I travelled to Ukraine with a small team to continue that work,” he wrote on Facebook.

"I’ve also been supporting people at this hotel. It’s mostly families and single women. When I sit with them, I ask the same question: “What was life like in your country, and why the UK?” The answer, almost every time: ‘Because I want a safe future for my children.’ We cannot take that away from anyone.”

Bridge to Unity is one of several refugee charities with a history in the area, with groups like Sanctuary also supporting asylum seekers at the Park Hotel.

Mr Simmons makes clear that support is both vital and well deserved – one of the main reasons immigrants are able to build new lives for themselves. “Many of these people ARE professionals — teachers, engineers, healthcare workers,” he said. “Those allowed to work are already preparing for jobs with our help. Those not allowed to work (because of government rules, not choice) are still giving back: volunteering with Stonepillow, UK Harvest, Chichester Development Trust, and more.

"These are people. People who’ve lost homes, family, safety. People who want to contribute. People who dream only of giving their children the one thing we all take for granted: a safe tomorrow.

Even so, Mr Simmons said he understands why protestors might be angry – but made clear that it’s ‘policies, not people’ that are to blame: ”Too often, people see others getting help they themselves have been denied. But the answer isn’t to make support exclusive,” he said. “Veterans need it, yes — but so do struggling families, carers, and those fleeing war.

"The problem isn’t that one group gets help. It’s that our systems don’t provide enough for everyone who needs it. That’s where our energy should go — fixing the policies, not fighting the people.”

Responding to a request for comment last week, a spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “There are a number of facilities across the country, including here in West Sussex, that provide contingency accommodation to both people seeking asylum in the UK and people settling here as refugees. These are sometimes hotels used temporarily when no other safe options are available. These schemes offer a safe and legal route to vulnerable refugees in need of protection. Contingency accommodation supports them to do so temporarily while longer-term solutions are found.”