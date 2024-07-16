3 . Ditchling

Dickinson said: "To many people, the village of Ditchling represents a pleasing pit-stop. At either one of the village’s two higgledy-piggledy pubs on a sunny Saturday afternoon, you will no doubt be joined by a troop of lycra-clad cyclists on their way to Brighton, taking a much-needed break before tackling the Ditchling Beacon ascent (with a maximum gradient of 16 per cent) just south of the village. However, Ditchling is also an end in itself and worthy of further exploration. You have the excellent Ditchling Museum of Art & Craft, where there’s currently an exhibition on the cartoonist and illustrator famed for The Snowman, Raymond Briggs, who was a local. You’ll also find a pleasant little café, The Green Welly, which sells cakes and quiches. Up the road, Macs Farm sells free-range eggs and has family-friendly events throughout the year." Photo: Sam Moore