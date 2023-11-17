Visitors shopping for gifts or attending festive events will be able to park for free in some council-owned car parks on selected days in the lead up to Christmas.

Mount Street car park in Battle

Rother District Council said it will waive parking charges in some of its off-street car parks on dates agreed with Chambers of Commerce and other partners.

In Bexhill, charges will be waived in six district council car parks on Friday, December 1 from 4pm, and all day on Saturday, December 9, 16 and 23.

In Little Common car park, parking will be free from 4pm for the Christmas light switch on event on Sunday, December 3, and all day on Sunday, December 10, Saturday, December 16 and Friday, December 22.

In Battle, council car park charges will be waived all day on Saturday, November 25, from 4pm on Thursday, December 7, and all day on Saturday, December 9 and 16. The opening hours of public conveniences will also be extended on November 25 and December 7.

Visitors to five district council Rye car parks will be able to park for free from 4pm on Saturday, November 18 and all day on Saturday, December 2, 9 and 16.

Cllr Christine Bayliss, deputy leader and portfolio holder for economic development and regeneration, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer shoppers the chance to park without charge again this year as the festive season gets into full swing.

“This initiative encourages more people to support our hard-working local businesses and creates a special atmosphere in our town centres in the lead up to Christmas.

“Waiving car parking charges also supports our ongoing efforts to boost our local economy and encourage people to shop and eat locally with our annual shop local campaign.”