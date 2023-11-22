These are the days when free parking will be available in Hastings in the lead up to Christmas
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hastings Borough Council said it is waiving parking charges so shoppers will be able to park for free in council-owned car parks from Monday, December 18 until Saturday, December 23, between 4pm and 9pm each evening.
The council said this free parking coincides with the late-night shopping at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre.
A council spokesperson said: “Parking will also be free at all council car parks on Monday, December 25, Tuesday, December 26, and Monday, January 1, to enable people to visit family and friends, eat out or enjoy some fresh air. Normal parking charges will restart the following morning.”
Hastings Borough Council’s car parks are:
Carlisle Parade
Castle Hill
Crystal Square
Grosvenor Gardens
Marina
Pelham
Priory Street
Rock-a-Nore
St Margarets
The Bourne (pay and display)
Summerfields
Falaise Hall
Falaise Road
Pier underground.
Cllr Ali Roark, lead for environment at Hastings Borough Council, said: “We are delighted to be helping support local businesses by providing free parking in our car parks over the festive period, making it easier and cheaper for residents and visitors to enjoy all the fantastic shops and restaurants in the town centre and Old Town.
“Whether you are shopping for gifts for your family or friends or looking for Christmas treats for yourself, you will be sure to find something unique to purchase. And if you don’t fancy bringing the car, remember that the government’s bus fare cap has been extended until December 2024, meaning you can travel on most bus routes for just £2.”