Visitors shopping for gifts or attending festive events will be able to park for free in council-owned car parks in the lead up to Christmas and over the festive period.

Hastings Borough Council said it is waiving parking charges so shoppers will be able to park for free in council-owned car parks from Monday, December 18 until Saturday, December 23, between 4pm and 9pm each evening.

The council said this free parking coincides with the late-night shopping at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre.

A council spokesperson said: “Parking will also be free at all council car parks on Monday, December 25, Tuesday, December 26, and Monday, January 1, to enable people to visit family and friends, eat out or enjoy some fresh air. Normal parking charges will restart the following morning.”

Priory Street Car Park in Hastings

Hastings Borough Council’s car parks are:

Carlisle Parade

Castle Hill

Crystal Square

Grosvenor Gardens

Marina

Pelham

Priory Street

Rock-a-Nore

St Margarets

The Bourne (pay and display)

Summerfields

Falaise Hall

Falaise Road

Pier underground.

Cllr Ali Roark, lead for environment at Hastings Borough Council, said: “We are delighted to be helping support local businesses by providing free parking in our car parks over the festive period, making it easier and cheaper for residents and visitors to enjoy all the fantastic shops and restaurants in the town centre and Old Town.