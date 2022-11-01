These are the primary and secondary schools and colleges in West Sussex with an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating
Here is the list of schools in West Sussex that have received the highest possible rating from the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills.
By Joss Roupell
36 minutes ago
Ofsted inspects schools every few years and rates them based on their findings, there are four possible ratings given they are: outstanding, good, requires improvement, and inadequate.
See our list below of the West Sussex primary and secondary schools that have received the best possible Ofsted rating.
