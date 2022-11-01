Edit Account-Sign Out
Ofsted's outstanding West Sussex schools

These are the primary and secondary schools and colleges in West Sussex with an 'outstanding' Ofsted rating

Here is the list of schools in West Sussex that have received the highest possible rating from the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills.

By Joss Roupell
36 minutes ago

Ofsted inspects schools every few years and rates them based on their findings, there are four possible ratings given they are: outstanding, good, requires improvement, and inadequate.

See our list below of the West Sussex primary and secondary schools that have received the best possible Ofsted rating.

1. The Weald Community School, Billingshurst

The Weald School, Billingshurst

Photo: Google

2. Blackthorns Community Primary Academy

Blackthorns Community Primary Academy, Haywards Heath

Photo: Googe

3. Chalkhill Education Centre, Chalkhill Hospital

Chalkhill Education Centre, Chalkhill Hospital

Photo: Google

4. Chichester College, Chichester

Chichester College, Chichester

Photo: JOe Stack

Photo Sales
