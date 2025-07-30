These are the pubs named best in East Sussex by the Daily Telegraph

The popular High Street watering hole is well loved for its cosy atmosphere, own-brewed beer and live music.

The Telegraph says the pubs in the guide were chosen for their charming character welcoming staff, rich history and beer quality. They were selected by expert Will Hawkes, who has been writing about pubs for decades, visiting thousands across England.

He said: “I have developed strong opinions about what makes a great pub. Atmosphere that engenders warmth and happiness, good beer, particularly cask ale, and a sense of place.”

Commenting on the FILO, he said: “The last time I was in this characterful place, three old geezers were discussing their health regimes, in between deep swigs of the FILO’s own brewed beer. It's that sort of place.”

Sharon Bigg, from the FILO, said: The First In, Last Out, known locally as The Filo, has been owned and operated by the Bigg family since 1988. We are a cozy local offering delicious home-cooked food, our own brewed real ales from our brewery and live music.

"In the winter we light our unique open log fire which is in the centre of the bar area. A real treat on cold winter days.”

Other pubs in East Sussex to make the list are the Jenny Lind, in Hastings Old Town, The Nags Head in St Leonards, The Ypres in Rye and The Lamb in Eastbourne.

The pub owners at the Nags Head, said: “We are thrilled to be voted one of the top 500 pubs in England. Come and soak up the lively, friendly atmosphere, that makes us a favourite with locals and visitors alike. We have a selection of local cask ales, great drink prices, top-notch entertainment and an ever-welcoming vibe.”

There will be live music in the street outside the FILO on Thursday August 7, from 9pm – 11pm as part of Hastings Old Town Week.

1 . FILO Hastings FILO Hastings Photo: supplied

2 . FILO Hastings The FILO's own brewed beers Photo: supplied

3 . FILO Hastings FILO owners Mike and Sharon Bigg Photo: supplied