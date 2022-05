These are the roads due to close ahead of the Bognor Regis 10km

The roads affected by closures on the day are as follows:

Aldwick: Silverston Road, King’s Parade; Nyewood Lane between Jct Adwick Road and Marine Drive West; Marine Dive West between Silverston Road and Park Road.

Bognor: The Esplanade between Waterloo Square and Gloucester Road; Gloucester Road between High Street and The Esplanade; High Street between Gloucester Road and the Butlin’s Wave entrance; Upper Bognor Road between roundabout at Felpham Way and Sea Road.

Bognor Prom 10k Run. First women coming in, Helen Buller. Bognor Regis, West Sussex. Picture: Liz Pearce 19/05/2018 LP190187

Felpham: Felpham Road between Sea Road and Admiralty Road; Admiralty Road,