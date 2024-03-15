These Sussex and Surrey towns were named some of the best places to live by The Sunday Times

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The locations have been released as part of the newspaper’s yearly guide which considers communities all over the UK to find out the best place to live, with judges considering everything from access to green spaces to the health of the high street in their analysis.

This year, it was Folkestone in Kent which was named the best place to live in the southeast, with judges praising the town’s cultural vibe and trendy shops: “Folkestone may have been transformed by its eye-catching culture-led regeneration, but it isn’t only the artists’ studios, the cool shops on the old high street or the chance to sip cocktails on the restored Harbour Arm that make this resort our best place to live in the southeast,” the guide says. “It also has impressive schools, state-of-the-art sports facilities and high-speed trains to London.”

But towns in Sussex and Surrey made their mark too. Hove, in East Sussex, as praised for its proximity to the sea and easy access to Brighton: “The beach is dotted with hardy swimmers and ball-chasing cavapoos instead of boozy daytrippers. Inland Hove is home to tree-lined Regency avenues, cosy cafés, floating spa and yoga studios. As well as a gentler pace of life, Hove also has a better choice of homes than Brighton, from mid-century blocks to neat terraces and grand Victorian houses converted into flats.”

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

Meanwhile, Wadhurst, also in East Sussex, has a real ‘buzz’ about it ever since it was named the UK’s best place to live in last year’s guide judges say: “Beauty is more than skin deep here. There are timber-framed and tile-hung cottages, all set against the stirring backdrop of the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It’s also a hive of activity with a proud, caring community.”

Finally, Farnham, in Surrey was praised for its vibrant community and beautiful setting in the Surrey hills. Sunday Times judges said: “There might be a lot of expensive properties in Farnham – and lots of ex-Londoners – but it also has a vibrant and creative community with a rich heritage and great schools, all set in the rolling Surrey hills. Farnham’s greatest hits include its 12th-century castle, home to the bishops of Winchester for more than 800 years, and its handsome Georgian streetscapes. Named England’s first world craft town in 2020, it’s also a major hub for artisans.”

The full list went live today (March 15), and an an abridged version will be available in The Sunday Times itself over the weekend. Judges said this year’s 72 locations are more diverse then ever, with judges placing a special emphasis on improving locations with a sense of community, rather then well-established names with expensive houses.

Helen Davies, editorial projects director and Best Places to Live editor, says: “This guide is a celebration of towns, cities and villages that are each a fantastic place to live in 2024, from Dunkeld to Knutsford, Falmouth to Leeds. Wherever you are on the property ladder, there will be somewhere to suit you.